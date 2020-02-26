FOREST PARK—The suspect in an attack on a 60-year-old woman and her 80-year-old mother in a Wholesale Food Outlet checkout line Feb. 3 is in custody.
Forest Park Police detectives tracked down Joseph Kenneth Arnold of Atlanta by running combinations of license plates based on a partial a witness was able to capture at the scene, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.
Arnold is charged with one count each of battery and battery on school personnel and is scheduled to make first appearance in Magistrate Court at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The assault on Kathy Malone and Mary Gardner, who the suspect had accused of cutting in line, "enraged" Sheriff Victor Hill to the point that he had put up $2,500 of his own money as a reward. Hill said Mayor Angelyne Butler also had contributed to the reward fund for the suspect's arrest.
Hill said he will spend the $2,500 reward money he put up for Arnold's arrest "taking Forest Park detectives out for a celebratory dinner."
