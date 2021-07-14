JONESBORO — Clayton County Police officers were shot at Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call an apartment building on Mt. Zion Road.
According to Jordan Parrish, Clayton County Police Public Information Officer, when officers arrived the suspect flagged them down. As they approached the apartment building, the suspect began shooting at officers.
Parrish said officers took cover and did not return fire.
The suspect fled from the scene, running behind the apartment building. Police gave chase and caught the suspect some time later.
No injuries were reported.
Parrish said it’s unclear if the suspect shooting at police placed the 911 call to police or if there was a domestic situation.
