JONESBORO — A man who wrestled with police and stole a patrol car, leading cops on a high chase in jail.
On Wednesday evening, Clayton County police responded to a car accident at Tara Boulevard and Old Poston Road in Jonesboro.
Members of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department also responded to assist with traffic. Upon their arrival, deputies witnesses a police officer struggling with a man later identified as Christopher Abram. Abram slipped away from the officer and stole a police car leading officers and deputies on a police chase.
It’s unclear what sparked the struggle between police and Abram or if he was involved in the initial car accident.
The chase ended near Carnes Road and Noah’s Ark Road when Abram lost control of the vehicle. According to a nixel alert from the CCSO, Abram was taken into custody without further incident.
Abram remains behind bars in the Clayton County jail on a number of charges including fleeing from police, open container violation, driving on a suspended license and theft by taking.
