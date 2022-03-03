COLLEGE PARK — A man wanted for allegedly shooting a Clayton County police officer Wednesday afternoon is in custody.
According to Sgt. Julia Isaac, Arterio Crumbley turned himself in to police late Wednesday night.
Officer Ryan Richey was responding to an armed robbery call at 5436 Riverdale Road when he encountered Crumbley, 24, in the plaza across from the North Clayton Village shopping center.
Police Chief Kevin Roberts said Crumbley immediately fired twice at the officer striking him in the abdomen area. A second victim was hit in the hand. The injuries, Roberts said, appeared to be non-life threatening and both were expected to recover.
An hours long manhunt ensued after Crumbley fled the scene on foot. Roberts said he believed the department had him contained in a neighborhood behind the plaza, adding police intended to remain on scene until Crumbley was caught.
Crumbley has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, aggravated assault and violation of probation.
He remains in the Clayton County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.