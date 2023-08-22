Suspect wanted for murders in Colorado and Atlanta arrested in Clayton County

ATLANTA — FBI Atlanta announced Tuesday that FBI Atlanta special agents, working with law enforcement partners in Colorado and Georgia, captured fugitive David Kinney Jr. Friday in Clayton County.
The FBI said that following days of searching, special agents found Kinney at a Clayton County apartments.
Kinney was wanted on a fugitive warrants out of the FBI’s Denver Field Office and authorities in Aurora, Colo. charged Kinney with the Aug. 5 murder of Kerris Silva.
Kinney is also charged in the murder of Jaden McKinnon in Atlanta one week later. McKinnon’s French bulldog was taken but has since been safely recovered.
“FBI Atlanta would like to thank our partners at FBI Denver, along with Clayton County Police, Atlanta Police, and Aurora Police for their efforts leading to Kinney’s capture,” FBI Atlanta said in a written statement.
