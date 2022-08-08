RIVERDALE — A man is now behind bars for allegedly killing a man inside a Riverdale restaurant on July 20.
RIVERDALE — A man is now behind bars for allegedly killing a man inside a Riverdale restaurant on July 20.
DeAnthony Whiteside, 21, turned himself in to police on July 29 for the shooting death of 31-year-old Emmanuel Udoh.
Police said an altercation ensued between the two men after Udoh confronted Whiteside which spurred him to allegedly shoot Udoh. He then fled the scene in a vehicle with multiple people inside.
“CCPD detectives were able to utilize witnesses and video footage to identify Mr. Whiteside,” department officials said in a statement.
Whiteside is charged with malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
