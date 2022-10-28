ATLANTA — Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has been found guilty on multiple counts of violating the Constitutional rights jail detainees.
The jury found Hill guilty on six of the seven federal civil rights charges for placing detainees in restraint chairs for hours at a time.
In his testimony, Hill told the court he’d done so to maintain order in the jail.
Hill was indicted in April 2021. Shortly thereafter, a review panel appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp determined his charges adversely affected the administration of his duties and the interests of the public.
Hill was immediately suspended by Kemp in June 2021 pending the outcome of his trial.
It’s unclear what Kemp’s next steps are to remove Hill from office.
Chief Deputy Roland Boehrer will remain as interim sheriff.
Hill’s attorney Drew Findling has said they intend to appeal.
The maximum sentence per charge is 10 years. Hill’s sentencing is expected to take place in the coming months.