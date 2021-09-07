Scores of Afghan protesters marched against Taliban rule through the streets of Kabul on Tuesday, in what appeared to be the largest demonstration in the capital since the militant group seized power in Afghanistan last month.

According to photos and videos shared on social media, activists shouted in support of resistance fighters in the holdout province of Panjshir and chanted against Pakistan, which they view as meddling in Afghan affairs.

Videos from central Kabul showed at least dozens of men and women marching through the streets shouting "Death to Pakistan" as the demonstrators made their way towards the presidential palace.

Some witnesses estimated the crowd at between 300 and 500 people -- many of whom were women wearing the hijab.

There were also slogans in favor of the leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF), Ahmad Masoud, who has been leading opposition to the Taliban from the province of Panjshir. On Monday he called for a national uprising against Taliban rule as the militant group claimed victory in the mountainous region, following two weeks of intense fighting with the NRF. The NRF denied that claim, however, with spokesman Ali Nazary telling CNN: "The resistance is still all over the valley."

One man told Reuters: "I have come today to ask why Pakistan is destroying Panjshir. I am from Panjshir. People need to express their anger, men and women, they must not stay silent. Pakistan enters my country and destroys it. Neither Pakistan nor the Taliban or Al-Qaeda have this right. Long live Panjshir and its resistance."

Others were protesting the presence of the powerful head of Pakistani military intelligence, the ISI, in Kabul.

"The sooner Pakistan withdraws its agents from Kabul... We don't want the ISI director in Kabul. Ever since the ISI has entered Kabul, our problems and genocides (have started), we don't want this, we want them to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible. We want an all-inclusive government," another man told Reuters.

In one video from Kabul on Tuesday, a woman is seen to confront a Taliban fighter. Afghan journalist Ahmad Jawid Kargar told CNN that the Taliban detained dozens of women protesting in front of the presidential gate and took them to the basement of the Azizi Bank nearby. CNN has been unable to confirm how many people were detained.

Amid chaotic scenes on the streets, Taliban fighters intervened and shot into the air to disperse the protesters. The videos showed people scattering or crouching down amid sustained bursts of gunfire. There were no initial reports of casualties.

According to several social media accounts of Afghan journalists, reporters and cameramen who had been detained by the Taliban during the protests in Kabul Tuesday have been released.

A number had been beaten, according to the social media accounts of their organizations.

Kabul News posted on Twitter that Ahmad Najim Sultani, a photographer for Kabul News TV, was injured and Imran Fazli, a journalist, was beaten during today's protest in Kabul. "The Taliban also confiscated photography equipment," it said.

The Afghan network TOLO news said in a tweet: "Waheed Ahmadi, a TOLO news photographer, was released by Taliban forces after a three-hour detention. The Taliban returned the photos to Mr Ahmadi with a camera."

Ariana News, another private TV network based in Kabul, had also said that its reporter and cameraman were detained.

Human rights group Amnesty International said in a post on Twitter that it is "deeply concerned about reports on use of violence against peaceful protestors & journalists in Kabul by the Taliban. Exercising right to freedom of peaceful assembly is a human right. Taliban must respect & allow people to exercise their rights."

While Human Rights Watch tweeted: "In yet another indication that #Afghanistan's new rulers will not tolerate peaceful dissent, the Taliban again used force to crush a protest by hundreds of #Afghan women calling for their rights today."

There have previously been a number of smaller protests in Kabul and other Afghan cities in the last week that have seen female activists call on the Taliban to respect their rights and allow them to participate in government. One protest by women in Kabul was broken up at the weekend.

