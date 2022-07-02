Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS THE ATLANTA METRO AND SURROUNDING AREAS... Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one-half of a mile across the Atlanta metro and surrounding areas. The fog should lift after 9 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Visibility may quickly drop, especially near open fields as well as creeks, streams, and other bodies of water.