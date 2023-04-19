On Thursday, April 13, Tara Elementary School held its Ninth Annual Pretty Hats & Dapper Dudes Tea to celebrate the 2022-23 reading accomplishments of students.
The theme for this year’s event was "Tea Fiesta."
The program featured reader reviews of favorite books by top student readers at each grade level and a special address by Kobi Henegan.
Henegan is a seventh-grade student author and serves as a Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Ambassador and Children’s Congressional Delegate.
His book “Kobi Takes Type 1 Diabetes to the Zoo” follows an elementary-aged boy from Georgia who learns to navigate life with Type 1 Diabetes.
As part of the ceremony, special awards were also presented, including gift baskets for the 2022-23 Top Readers at the school.
Honorees were also treated to a tea party.
