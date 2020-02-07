Tatyana Pumae Green arrested in connection with Harmony Pines armed robbery setups

JONESBORO—A woman who Riverdale Police had called a person of interest in connection with what they believe were two armed robbery set-ups at the Harmony Pines Apartments is in custody.
Tatyana Pumae Green, 23, of Jonesboro was arrested around 2 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Department. Jail records show she is charged with probation violation.
A check of Clayton County court records show that, in 2018, Green pleaded nolo contendere in state court to prostitution, keeping a house of prostitution, and keeping or using drug-related objects. She was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 40 hours of community service. On April 10, 2019, her probation was tolled and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Authorities are still looking for two armed robbery suspects who, on Jan. 25 and Feb. 5, allegedly held up two different men in separate incidents after they had met a woman through online dating apps. The first man was robbed and had his car stolen. The second man fought the robbers and escaped.
Riverdale Police and CCSO released photos of a woman they called a "person of interest" in the robberies, which led to the Nixle tip and Green's arrest.
