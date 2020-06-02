JONESBORO — Quiet hallways remain decorated with children’s school work at Lee Street Elementary. Large bulletin boards announcing February students of the month and reminders of Black History Month are unchanged.
It’s a similar scene in many of the schools across Clayton County; classrooms frozen in time.
Traces of the children who walked the halls way back in March are everywhere. From books and art to assignments still on white boards, much remains the same while the whole world around the buildings has changed.
Emotional teachers are slowly returning to clean out their classrooms, pack away books and reminisce about what could have been.
“We thought it would just be two weeks and we’d be back,” said Ashley Bowen, first-grade teacher. “We never imagined this is how we would end our year.”
Bowen said teachers love their kids. She’s sad she didn’t get to say goodbye or celebrate with her students. She misses the hugs, too.
“We gave each other one last hug before we left in March,” she said. “But I think about my students who need a hug to start their day and making sure they know they’re loved.”
Gifted Resource Teacher Bree See said returning to her classroom was bittersweet.
“It’s a reminder of our school year and what we didn’t get to finish,” she said. “We didn’t get to say good-bye in person.”
See kept up with her students virtually, but it wasn’t the same. She missed the face-to-face conversations and work they did together.
“I really, really miss my kids,” she said.
First-grade teacher Nikita Stephens was happy to be back in her room, even if it was to pack up.
“I feel like a teacher again,” she said.
All three teachers said they hope to return to their rooms in August. But each acknowledged the possibility they won’t.
See is readying for both scenarios.
“We have to teach, and I don’t want to cut corners,” she said. “I already know how I’m going to start the year, whether we’re in the classroom or not.”
It remains unclear how the school year will begin in August. On Monday, the Georgia Department of Education and Georgia Department of Health released reopening guidelines “intended to ensure the safety of students, staff and families.”
Clayton school officials said they’ll use the document and consult with the local health department as they continue to “create a reopening framework and plan.”
