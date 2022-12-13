MORROW — A teenager is in jail after allegedly killing two people on Dec. 8.
The 16-year-old is facing two counts of malice/felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
According to Clayton County police, they were dispatched to the Village at Panther Creek apartment complex on Mt. Zion Road in Morrow in reference to a person shot. Officers found Zachary Tallant, 20, shot dead in the parking lot.
Seven minutes later at 11:57 p.m., police received a second call about a second victim. Juan Jose Montalvo, 25, was found dead from multiple gunshots in the driveway at a home on Londonderry Drive in Morrow.
Following the investigation, police linked the two crimes together.
The teen remains in jail.
