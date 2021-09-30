Teen suspect to be charged in Memphis elementary school shooting

A 13-year-old student is in custody following a shooting at Cummings K-8 Elementary School in Memphis, Tennessee, Thursday morning, assistant chief of the Memphis Police Department, Don Crowe, said in an update Thursday evening

The victim in the incident, also 13 years old, continues to recover at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital under the care of the hospital's pediatric trauma team, Dr. Barry Gilmore, chief medical officer at Le Bonhear said.

Detectives investigating the case have consulted with the District Attorney General's Office and the suspect is expected to be charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder, Crowe said.

According to the assistant chief, the he will be taken to juvenile court.

"Now, we also have to think -- how did a 13-year-old get their hands on a gun? Right? It's a question we all want the answer to. I'm not sure we'll ever find the full truth, but certainly, it begs everyone to keep their guns secure, so that 13-year-olds cannot get their hands on these guns," Crowe said.

"So far this year we've treated over 100 children with gunshot wounds in this community," Gilmore noted. "With that, we're on pace to exceed the record last year, which was 135."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.