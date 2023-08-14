Teen wanted in connection to June murder

The Clayton County Police Department said Monday that a 15-year-old suspect is wanted in connection to a June 29 murder at Lovejoy Regional Park.
Clayton County detectives have identified Oliver Lamar Choyce as the suspect in the homicide and is wanted for murder and aggravated assault.
Choyce is known to frequent Lovejoy, Atlanta, and the Fulton County area and is known to be armed and dangerous.
Choyce is described as a 15-year-old black male with black hair; brown eyes; 6 feet, 1 inch tall; and weighing 140 pounds.
The CCPD said that on June 29 at 5:56 p.m., officers responded to 1935 McDonough Road, Hampton, (Lovejoy Regional Park) in reference to a body being located in the very back of the park near the wood line.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.
After an extensive investigation by the Clayton County Police Department, detectives identified Choyce as the suspect.
Clayton County Police urge the public to do not approach Oliver Lamar Choyce. If contact is made, call 911 immediately.
