Teen wanted in connection to June murder

Oliver Lamar Choyce

The Clayton County Police Department said Monday that a 15-year-old suspect is wanted in connection to a June 29 murder at Lovejoy Regional Park.

Clayton County detectives have identified Oliver Lamar Choyce as the suspect in the homicide and is wanted for murder and aggravated assault.

