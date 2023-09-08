Temporary lane closures announced for Pineridge Road

FOREST PARK — Temporary lane closures will be in effect for Pineridge Road (from Old Dixie Road to Phillips Drive) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Sept. 11 to Friday, Sept. 15.
During this time period, traffic lanes will be temporarily blocked off in order to make way for crews to patch and resurface the roadway.
Signage will be installed around the immediate area prior to the scheduled lane closures in order to assist with the flow of traffic.
Should any lane closures need to be extended or if more closures are necessary, another public notice will be issued.
For questions or more information, call the city's Public Works Department at 404-366-4720, and press option 3 on the main menu.
