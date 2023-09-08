Temporary lane closures announced for Pineridge Road

FOREST PARK — Temporary lane closures will be in effect for Pineridge Road (from Old Dixie Road to Phillips Drive) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Sept. 11 to Friday, Sept. 15.

During this time period, traffic lanes will be temporarily blocked off in order to make way for crews to patch and resurface the roadway. 

