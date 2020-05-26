On Sunday May 17, The Highway Hoggin Car Club, a local chapter of the Atlanta Car Club Community, presented its first high school scholarship. The Highway Hoggin Car Club is proud to be the first chapter in the ACC Community and Car Club in Clayton County to present such a scholarship.
To be eligible for the scholarship recipients had to submit a 500 word essay that embodied the principles that govern the Highway Hoggin’s organization, which are community service, loyalty and the vitality of giving back to the less fortunate and how these principles pertain to their lives.
The winners were Arriel Barganier, GPA 3.78 and Kelvin Nguyen, GPA 4.57, both students of Lovejoy High School. Each student received a $260 check, $50 Walmart gift card and a college care basket filled with essential needs.
Highway Hoggin raised over $2,000 for high school scholarships and also honored three students based on the same criteria in Columbus on May 24. The winners were Tybreshia Freeman, Spencer High School, Aylonah Scott and Tywin Washington, both graduates of Carver High School. The students were honored with a drive through parade, college care baskets and a gift card tree totaling $300.
Juwan and Latoya Greene established The Highway Hoggin Car Club in 2018 with only six members. Due to their tireless effort and dedication, the car club has grown into four chapters in three different states. The far-reaching vision of inspiring youth in a positive manner is sought and upheld in all chapters, in all states of The Highway Hoggin Car Club.
Juwan Greene stated he envisions his car club becoming a pillar of the community that provides outreach services to the elderly, youth, and all those less fortunate in a positive manner that is uplifting and hope inspiring.
Highway Hoggin stated in their presentation on Sunday their goal is to continue shedding positive light showing that all car clubs are not same, despite the recent media attention of car spin outs and car racing.
Highway will continue to persevere and remain dedicated to supporting people in need and helping the community get through COVID-19.
