Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Areas at elevations above 2500 feet could have gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&