The parents of the Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting, were arrested early Saturday in Detroit, officials said.
James and Jennifer Crumbley were found on the first floor of an industrial building on Bellevue Street, near where their vehicle was found overnight, Detroit Police spokesperson Rudy Harper told CNN.
The Crumbleys were charged Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting their son is accused of carrying out on Tuesday.
Authorities have been searching for them since the couple missed their arraignment that was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more details.
The-CNN-Wire
