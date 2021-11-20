Ollie used data from Banfield Pet Hospital’s price estimator tool to break down the costs of seeing a veterinarian for routine dog care in the 25 most populous U.S. cities. Click for more.

The January 6 insurrection, voter suppression, the climate crisis, critical race theory, high-profile trials where race was prominent. It's been a year. What questions do you have about 2021's most pressing political and cultural battles and what awaits us in 2022? Race Deconstructed wants to hear from you. Email us at racedeconstructed@cnn.com by November 30.