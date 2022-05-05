Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While damaging winds are possible in any strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, gusty non- thunderstorm winds will remain a concern outside of and away from storms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&