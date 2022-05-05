JONESBORO — One weekend every August for 33 years five friends, who met while on their college swim team, come together at the beach to share their lives and support each other through the ups and downs of children, marriage and life in general.
Starting May 13, Clayton County’s acting troupe, The Front Porch Players, will bring to the stage five of those weekends where audiences will get to see in-depth the ladies’ long-held traditions in the comedy “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.”
Director Kathryn Wood said she chose the show mainly for the laughter and strong friendships portrayed.
“Coming out of the pandemic, I think we all need that right now,” she said. “And it really has a lot of heart.”
Wood said audiences can expect to have a good time with hearty laughs while shedding a few tears, too.
Show dates for "The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” are May 13-15 and 20-22. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2:30 p.m.
General admission tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and children.
Reserved seating is also available for $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and children.
To purchase tickets, visit www.thefrontporchplayers.com/tickets or call 404-421-7743.
