There was no longer a tsunami threat Sunday morning after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit the Pacific Island nation of Papua New Guinea earlier in the day, the US National Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake, with a depth of 90 kilometers (roughly 56 miles), struck near the town of Kainantu Sunday morning, according to the the US Geological Survey.

