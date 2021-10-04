Think Pink: Southern Regional reduces mammograms pricing during October

RIVERDALE — Statistics indicate about one in eight women and will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

According to the nonprofit organization breastcancer.org, monthly self exams and annual mammograms can help detect the disease early that often results in better chances at beating it.

To encourage early detection, Southern Regional Medical Center is offering mammograms at reduced pricing along with special evening and weekend appointments throughout October in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Women with high deductibles or without insurance can get a 2D screening for $99 or a 3D for $149.

For screening purposes, a woman is considered at average risk if she doesn’t have a personal history of breast cancer, a strong family history of breast cancer, or a genetic mutation known to increase risk of breast cancer and has not had chest radiation therapy before the age of 30.

The mammography recommendations for women at average risk are:

• Women between 40 and 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year.

• Women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.

• Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year or can choose to continue yearly mammograms.

2D mammograms are being offered at Southern Regional Medical Center, 11 Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale.

Both 2D and 3D mammograms can be obtained at The Women’s Imaging Center at Spivey Station, 7823 Spivey Station Blvd. in Jonesboro.

The imaging station is offering night and weekend appointments on Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Southern Regional Imaging Services are available Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and The Women’s Imaging Center at Spivey Station Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 770-991-8144.