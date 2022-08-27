Americans across the country are sharing their mixed reactions to President Joe Biden's decision to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers.

Biden announced Wednesday that borrowers who hold loans with the Department of Education and make less than $125,000 annually are eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness if they received Pell Grants, which are given to students from low- and middle-income families. Individuals who make less than $125,000 a year but did not receive Pell Grants are eligible for $10,000 in loan forgiveness.

