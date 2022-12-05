JONESBORO — Due to early deadlines, results from the Dec. 6 general election runoff for U.S. Senate were not available for publication in this edition of the Clayton News Daily. Please visit our website at www.news-daily.com for complete results.
In the six days of advance voting for the runoff election, 40,660 residents cast an early ballot of the 177,354 Clayton County active voters.
The runoff is asking state residents to choose between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and his challenger Herschel Walker to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate. The election was necessary because no one candidate received more than 50% of the votes on Nov. 8.
In the 19 days of early voting for the general election, 55,940 residents took advantage of advanced voting.
Across the state, more than 1.7 million residents voted early or 26.4% of active voters in the state. On Friday, 352,953 ballots were cast early, shattering the previous one-day record for early voting in Georgia set ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
