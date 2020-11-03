JONESBORO — Thousands of Clayton County residents stood in lines, some for several hours, starting Oct. 12 to cast their ballot early for the Nov. 3 General Election.
With 189,895 active registered voters, 75,923 residents participated in advance voting — 59,959 in person and 15,964 via mail.
Several races were decided in the primary earlier this year, though the state Senate seat in the 44th District and state representative seat in the 63rd District are contested.
Due to early deadlines, results will not be in the print edition of the Clayton News. However, readers can find updated election results at www.news-daily.com.
Clayton County residents weren’t alone in their choice to vote early. Georgia as a whole broke records in the three weeks of early voting, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website. As of Oct. 31, 3.9 million registered voters cast their ballots — that’s 1.6 million more than in November 2016.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger estimated another 2 million Georgians potentially headed to the polls on Tuesday, upping the final vote tally to 6 million of the state’s 7.6 million registered voters.
