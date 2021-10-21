ATLANTA - Three Ellenwood men have been charged with federal drug crimes after an undercover methamphetamine buy led to the discovery of a meth lab at an area residence.

Jaime Cruz Duarte, Rito Armando Torres Gutierrez, and Antonio Penaloza Torres face charges including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“The trafficking and production of methamphetamine - particularly in such a great quantity – threatens our community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “We and our federal, state and local law enforcement partners are working tirelessly to combat that threat and keep these dangerous drugs and the crime associated with them from ruining lives.”

“This seizure and the charges these alleged methamphetamine dealers now face exemplifies the clear and present danger that poisonous drugs like ‘meth’ pose to our communities,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. “Because of the collective efforts between DEA and its law enforcement partners, these drugs are now off the streets and these defendants are facing prosecution.”

“The dangerousness of this type of methamphetamine production and distribution cannot be overstated,” said Dan R. Salter, executive director, Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). “The federal and local law enforcement officers that make up this task force are dedicated to stopping that danger and keeping this community safe from the criminal organizations that are involved in spreading this poison.”

According to Erskine, the indictment, and other information presented in court: law enforcement officers first became aware of the defendants when Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) DEA Agents and Task Force Officers arranged a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from a suspected drug broker.

On Sept. 30, the broker directed an undercover officer posing as a drug buyer to an address in Ellenwood where the undercover officer encountered Duarte. Duarte allegedly provided the officer with approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine. He was then observed returning to a nearby residence.

Shortly thereafter, Gutierrez and Torres were observed leaving the same residence. After further investigation the same day, investigators obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence.

Upon searching the residence, investigators discovered a methamphetamine conversion lab, and seized over 221 kilograms of methamphetamine in various stages of production throughout the house. Agents also seized a handgun from the residence. Evidence obtained from the house indicates that the defendants lived at the residence and were allegedly involved in the production and distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine and the transfer of money obtained through methamphetamine distribution to other members of the conspiracy in other locations including California and Mexico.

Duarte, 34, Gutierrez, 22, and Torres, 38, were indicted on Oct. 19. All three defendants have been federally detained pending trial. Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendants are presumed innocent of the charges until proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary S. Howard is prosecuting the case.