JONESBORO — Three Clayton County schools have returned to virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Last week district officials announced Mt. Zion Primary School and Sequoyah Middle School would cease in-person learning starting May 10 and remain virtual through the end of the school year.
The school nutrition department has suspended operation at Sequoyah Middle, which also served students at Harper Elementary School. Families should go to Riverdale Elementary, Middle or High for food services. Additionally, district officials said there will be no bus stop service for families in the community until further notice.
On May 3, Harper Elementary School also closed its doors to in-person learning, pivoting to all virtual learning due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
Pre-K through fifth-grade students had returned to face-to-face learning on April 26 after a two-week hybrid schedule.
District officials said they’re following safety protocols for sanitizing classrooms and other effected areas in the schools in partnership with the Clayton County Health Department.
“District officials will continue to make determinations regarding district COVID-19 cases on a case-by-case basis using the guidance of federal, state and local health officials.”
To view the school system’s COVID-19 Dashboard, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us and select student health under student services.
