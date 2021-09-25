Three dismembered bodies -- including a child -- were found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth, Texas, this week, according to the city's police department.

The bodies were "burned and heavily dismembered," police said in a news release on Friday, adding there were "body parts unaccounted for."

Authorities have tentatively identified one of the bodies as 42-year-old David Lueras, who was "known to frequent the Dallas area" and "has some ties" to nearby communities, police said in the release Friday. The identity of the child is unknown, police said, and the third body is a "young teenage or adult female."

"The dismembered condition of the bodies is making the identification process difficult," police said in the news release.

Fort Worth firefighters responded to a report of a dumpster fire at 6:17 a.m. local time Wednesday outside a business on Bonnie Drive on the city's west side, about a mile south of Interstate 30, police said. Authorities found the bodies in the dumpster while extinguishing the fire, and the Fort Worth Police homicide unit responded to the scene.

Investigators are focused on identifying any suspects in what police called a "triple murder." The homicide unit is asking for the public's help and seeking any information on potential missing persons who might match the description of the victims.

The-CNN-Wire

