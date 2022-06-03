Three killed, several injured after train derails in southern Germany

At least three people were killed and several injured when a train derailed in southern Germany on Friday, an official from the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen told CNN.
The regional train was traveling from Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria in the direction of Munich when it derailed, police said on Twitter.
A major emergency services operation is still underway, the official from Garmisch-Partenkirchen said.
This is a breaking story.
