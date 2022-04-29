JONESBORO — Three polling stations in Clayton County have changed locations for the upcoming May 24 primary election.
All voters impacted by the change will be notified by mail.
The following is the list of the old and new locations:
Old location
Utopian Academy for the Arts, 2750 Forest Parkway in Ellenwood
New location (EW1)
Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center, 3215 Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood
Old location
Riverdale United Methodist Church, 6390 Church St. in Riverdale
New location (RD10)
Clayton County Library NW Branch, 6131 Riverdale Road in Riverdale
Old location
Arbor Hill-Clayton State University, 5823 Trammell Road in Morrow
New location (LC1)
Harry S. Downs Center Clayton State University, 2000 Clayton State Blvd. in Morrow
For more information, visit www.claytonelections.com. To check your voter registration status or to locate your polling place, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
