Three qualify to run for Jonesboro mayor

JONESBORO — Three candidates will be running for Jonesboro mayor in the Nov. 7 municipal election.
As qualifying ended Wednesday, Aug. 23 three candidates qualified for the seat — incumbent Donya L. Sartor, former Jonesboro City Council member Pat G. Sebo-Hand, and Arlene Ruffin Charles.
Sartor, who had been a Council member, won a special election against Sego-Hand in March to fill the unexpired term of former long-time mayor Joy Day. Day, whose term was to expire Dec. 31, 2023, resigned in November 2022.
Three Council seats are up for election in November, including Alfred Ray Dixon, Tracey Michelle Messick, and Ed Wise.
Dixon and Messick qualified for the Nov. 7 election while Wise did not.
The following candidates also qualified to run for City Council — Cameron Pierre Dixon, Penny Fauscett, Charles L. Forsyth Sr., and Ashjah M. Miller.
All City Council seats are at-large.
