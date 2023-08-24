Three qualify to run for Jonesboro mayor

JONESBORO — Three candidates will be running for Jonesboro mayor in the Nov. 7 municipal election.

As qualifying ended Wednesday, Aug. 23 three candidates qualified for the seat — incumbent Donya L. Sartor, former Jonesboro City Council member Pat G. Sebo-Hand, and Arlene Ruffin Charles.

