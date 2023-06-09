JONESBORO —The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the arrests of three suspects in connection to an April murder at the American Inn and Suites on Old Dixie Road in Jonesboro.

Michael Donnell McGruder Jr., 25, of 969 Forest Ave., Apt. A, Forest Park, was arrested April 28 while Amado Carrillo Andrades, 35, of 4810 Pinedale Drive, Forest Park, was arrested May 2.

