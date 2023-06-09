JONESBORO —The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the arrests of three suspects in connection to an April murder at the American Inn and Suites on Old Dixie Road in Jonesboro.
Michael Donnell McGruder Jr., 25, of 969 Forest Ave., Apt. A, Forest Park, was arrested April 28 while Amado Carrillo Andrades, 35, of 4810 Pinedale Drive, Forest Park, was arrested May 2.
The third suspect, Eric Javiel Carrillo, 30, of 4810 Pinedale Drive, Forest Park, was arrested June 2.
According to Clayton County Court records, McGruder and Andrades have preliminary hearings June 21 in Magistrate Court while Eric Carrillo’s preliminary hearing is June 26.
All are charged with murder but Andrades also faces several drug charges, according to Clayton County Jail records.
According to information provided by the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, Clayton County Dispatch was called on April 21 at about 11:45 a.m. concerning a man who checked into the hotel the previous day but had not paid for a second day.
The hotel manager tried to get into room but the door was blocked by a male’s body.
Clayton County EMS was called and they determined that the victim was deceased.
The Clayton Police Department and Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene at 6358 Old Dixie Highway, Jonesboro.
The victim was later identified as Joseph Rogers, 29, but he was not listed as the person who rented the room.
On April 24, a GBI medical examiner confirmed that Rogers died from a gunshot wound.
