The Clayton County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday night that three suspects were arrested in connection to a Nov. 25, 2022 murder in Ellenwood.
The CCSO said the following suspects have been arrested — Quintis Juwan Cabbell, Tovoris Antwan McMullen, and Khalee Demond Phipps.
According to Clayton County Jail records, McMullen, 18, of 3687 Arminto Drive, Ellenwood; and Phipps, 18, 4112 Lindbergh Way, Rex; are both charged with malice murder.
Phipps was booked in the Clayton County Jail Wednesday while McMullen was booked into the jail Tuesday.
According to Clayton County Court records, Phipps has a first appearance hearing Thursday at 10 a.m. in Clayton County Magistrate Court.
McMullen had a first appearance hearing Wednesday and has a bond hearing and preliminary hearing Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. in Clayton County Magistrate Court.
As of Wednesday night, no Clayton County Jail records or court records were available on Cabbell.
On Nov. 25, 2022, Clayton County Police responded to a person-shot call where the victim, Keelon Tate, was found in a home on Pahaska Court in Ellenwood. He later succumbed to his injuries.
After an extensive investigation, Clayton County Police Department detectives identified Cabell, McMullen, and Phipps as the suspects.
On Aug. 14, warrants were obtained and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office "Elite Fugitive Squad" was activated to apprehend them.
With the help of the Clayton County PD, Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, and Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the CCSO was able to track the suspects and arrest them within 72 hours.
