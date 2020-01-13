Titus Jeshua Lamb sentenced to 19 years in federal pen for string of violent robberies

ATLANTA—Titus Jeshua Lamb will spend 19 years in federal prison, followed by five years' supervised release, for a series of robberies, including three banks in Morrow, McDonough and Fayetteville, between Dec. 11, 2014, and June 4, 2015.
Lamb, 28, of Atlanta, also robbed a Riverdale pharmacy and Stockbridge department store of approximately $34,500, as well as two convenience stores and a Mississippi bank. It was video of the getaway car from that bank robbery that gave both Mississippi and Georgia FBI agents the link they needed to bring in Lamb.
Chauncey Williams, Lamb’s accomplice and get-away driver, was also charged and sentenced. Williams had pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.
On June 21, 2019, a jury found Lamb guilty of three counts of bank robbery, two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during those robberies. U.S. District Court Judge Michael L. Brown passed sentence.
"Lamb was a violent serial robber who terrorized citizens in this district and elsewhere," said U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak. "Thanks to the coordination between law enforcement agents in Atlanta and Mississippi, he is off the streets and serving a long sentence."
"For six months Lamb and his accomplice terrorized employees and customers at multiple banks and businesses in Georgia, leaving behind traumatic scars on innocent victims," said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. "Once again, his arrest would not have been possible without a collaborative effort with our law enforcement partners. Those partnerships are invaluable when violent criminals spread terror throughout our communities."
According to Pak's office, Lamb tied a scarf across his face and went into one of the banks, demanding money. In two bank robberies, he pointed a pistol at tellers. In one case, Lamb placed the pistol to a teller's head while ordering everyone else to lie face-down on the ground.
This case was investigated by the FBI, the McDonough Police Department, the Morrow Police Department, and the Fayetteville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dash A. Cooper and Stephanie Gabay-Smith prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which in the Northern District of Georgia aims at prosecuting "those individuals who most significantly drive violence in our communities" through initiatives like prosecuting gang activities under federal RICO laws and partnering with local law enforcement, faith-based groups and community organizations "to prevent and deter future criminal conduct."
