In trying times such as the current pandemic, we know how important accurate, trustworthy local news is to you. That is why our staff and news partners are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to bring you thousands of updates on a plethora of topics concerning the coronavirus.
Since the health emergency began, our print editions have been bolstered with a coronavirus page we created on our website, providing up-to-date information about the pandemic happening in Clayton County and around the world. We also started coronavirus email updates, with two newsletters going out each day of the week.
We do this not only because it’s our job, but because it is our duty as a community partner to keep our readers informed. As we’ve said before, we’re in this together. And that means our entire organization.
From the advertising staff, which helps make businesses financially successful, to our circulation, production and accounting departments, we live here, shop here and raise our families here. And we know that in times like these, it’s not easy.
As a locally owned business we are feeling that pain. Like many businesses in Clayton County, we have been affected greatly by the coronavirus pandemic. Having events canceled and businesses closed has had a major impact on our advertisers, which in turn has impacted our finances.
Like many companies, we are making difficult decisions to get through these unprecedented times. Having the resources to report the news and run a newspaper company is not cheap, and the irony is that, at a time when our resources are most limited, the demand for local news is greatest. We could use your support to bridge this imbalance.
If you are not a subscriber, please consider purchasing a subscription today. You can find out how to do that HERE. If you are a subscriber, or would like to help support community journalism, please consider making a donation today.
The Clayton News-Daily’s mission has been providing local news in Clayton County for more than four decades. Our goal is to persevere in this important work. We need your help to continue that pursuit. Please consider subscribing or donating today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.