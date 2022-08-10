Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Fayette and west central Clayton Counties through 845 PM EDT... At 813 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Sandy Creek, or near Fayetteville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include... Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Peachtree City, Riverdale, Tyrone, Sandy Creek and Irondale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH