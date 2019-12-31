JONESBORO — Police track down a suspect in a string of rapes dating back to 2015, a fender-bender turns deadly for a man who EMS says may have been trying to drive himself to the hospital, and a killing spree in Henry County turns into a police chase in Clayton County.
Rape suspect apprehendedSuspected serial rapist Kevin Thomas Bowen III is charged with 60 counts, including seven counts of rape, in nine sexual assaults and other attacks dating back to 2015. Bowen remains in custody in the Clayton County Jail as of press time as his case is pending before Superior Court Judge Aaron B. Mason. Bowen was busted Aug. 27 after Clayton County Police handed out two forensic sketches from survivors’ descriptions and detectives discovered Bowen had tried to join their own ranks. Bowen had been kicked out of the police academy after failing to show up for training. Detectives tracked him down through a relative’s social media account. “There has been a cloud over our community,” CCPD Chief Kevin Roberts told reporters. “Today it is my pleasure to remove that cloud.” In July 2018, police announced the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had linked five attacks by DNA. The News noted that all but one assault had taken place near specific groups of apartment complexes or condominiums in Jonesboro or Riverdale. In March, CCPD warned women not to travel alone and to “be ready to protect yourself.” Some women complained on social media about the comment but also warned each other; some armed themselves. Various law enforcement agencies offered free self-defense classes. Bowen’s attorney asked that his client undergo a psychiatric evaluation before an April 2020 court date. Bowen pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he likely will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Fender-bender turns deadlyHannah Payne, the suspect in the fatal shooting of 62-year-old Kenneth Herring after she allegedly followed him for a mile in traffic, brandished a pistol, then shot him in the chest, remains free on bond pending a Feb. 2020 court date. Assistant District Attorney John Fowler had asked for the delay because a material state’s witness from the GBI is out on medical leave. A detective testified Payne ignored a 911 operator’s requests not to follow Herring, who had left the scene of a fender-bender, and that an EMS worker thought Herring was suffering from a diabetic crisis at the time. Police say there may have been a struggle over the weapon. Herring was transported to a nearby hospital but died. Payne has pleaded not guilty and her attorney argues she was acting in self-defense. Herring’s family and supporters said Payne, a white woman, acted as a vigilante and that her actions were racially motivated. Payne’s family said she was not motivated by racism and that she carried the weapon for protection.
Domestic violence leads to shootingsA Henry County man who allegedly believed his wife and a friend were having an affair led law enforcement on a day-long chase that ended in a Clayton County subdivision Sept. 16. Donnie Wayne Hall and his wife, Anne, were due in court on a domestic violence case when he posted a suicide note on Facebook. Hall’s son-in-law told the News Hall had drug problems and wrongly believed a family friend, Ali Grace, and Anne Hall, were having an affair. Police say Hall shot his wife and Grace at separate locations, then fled. Hall later was spotted at the QuikTrip on Tara Boulevard at Fayetteville Road and led Jonesboro and Clayton County Police and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on a wild high-speed chase and gunfight. Around 5:30 p.m., the GBI said, officers found Hall dead just off Stockbridge Road on Sunnydale Lane. “It was scary,” a neighbor said, “because you didn’t know where to go, you didn’t know what to do....I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”