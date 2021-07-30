HAMPTON — Clayton Commissioner Felicia Franklin is hosting a Pedestrian Safety Town Hall on Aug. 5.

The event will be held at the South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road starting at 6 p.m.

Representatives from the Atlanta Regional Commission, Georgia Tech, Pedestrian Safety Project and the Clayton County Transportation & Development will be on hand to discuss and with Franklin and the community pedestrian safety.

“I need our help as we continue to push for funding for continuous sidewalks, crosswalks and lighting,” Franklin said.

For those who cannot attend in person, the town hall can be viewed on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/claytond3townhall.