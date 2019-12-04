JONESBORO — Stately Oaks is bringing a Victorian Christmas to life this holiday season.
The antebellum home from 1839 showcases decor from the 19th century as well as local customs that were an important part of life during the holidays in the South.
In addition to celebrating the season, Historical Jonesboro is also commemorating the 80th anniversary of the premier of “Gone With the Wind” on Dec. 15, 1939. A special exhibit room has been set up with memorabilia to honor the movie and the book’s author Margaret Mitchell. Throughout the month, visitors will receive a replica of the original 1939 movie ticket.
On Dec. 14, Stately Oaks staff will host a special day remembering Margaret Mitchell, which will include vintage dancing, costume contest and trivia contest. The day’s schedule is as follows:
• 10-11 a.m. — regular tours will be offered
• Noon — a performance of the Apache, a dance Mitchell did when she was in her 20s. The result of performing the then-risque dance got her kicked out of the Junior League.
• 12:30 p.m. — Stately Oaks Vintage Dancers will perform mid-19th century dances
• 1 p.m. — Exhibition of the Charleston dance, popular during Mitchell’s childhood
• 1:30 p.m. — Costume contest in which visitors are encouraged to wear their “finest” costume from 1850-1930. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded.
• 2 p.m. — A visit with Margaret Mitchell
• 3 p.m. — Trivia contest to test visitors knowledge of all things “Gone With the Wind.” Prizes will be awarded.
Stately Oaks is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with last tours offered at 3 p.m. The home is closed Wednesday and Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults, $9 for seniors age 55 and older, $6 for children age 5-11. Stately Oaks is located at 100 Carriage Lane in Jonesboro.
For more information, visit www.historicaljonesboro.org or call 770-473-0197.