TRAFFIC ALERT: Riverdale Road northbound shut down due to serious accident

RIVERDALE—The Clayton County Sheriff's Office says that Riverdale Road northbound is shut down at Kingswood Circle between Flat Shoals Road and and I-285 due to an accident with serious injuries.
Please use an alternate route like Tara Boulevard if you are heading north until the accident clears.
