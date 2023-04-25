On Monday, April 24, a routine speeding stop on I-75 led to a drug arrest.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, the CCSO's Blackhawk Unit was conducting speed enforcement on I-75 South near Jonesboro Road when a black BMW was clocked speeding.
During the traffic stop, the officer noticed a female identified as Amy Lynn Bauman, who had an open bottle of Heineken between her legs.
According to the CCSO, a search of her vehicle revealed a handgun and the following amount of illegal substances — 107.8 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine, 26.9 grams of marijuana, 77 grams of mushrooms, 23.5 grams of Schedule 2 pills, THC, and pipes with methamphetamine inside.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Bauman, 42, of 314 Aldora St., Barnesville, is charged with the following — possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, use or possession of drug-related objects, marijuana possession-1 ounce or less, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, methamphetamine or amphetamine trafficking, and open container violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.