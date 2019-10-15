This is a transcript of candidate introductions at the Forest Park Ministers Association candidate forum held Oct. 14 at the Leonard Hartsfield Community Center.
SANDRA BAGLEY: Good evening. (Yeah, it's on. It's on.) It's on? Good evening, can you hear me now? (laugh) id he hear here out? Most of us up here know I don't really need this microphone in this room. Um, my name is Sandra Bagley. I am your incumbent for City Council Ward Three. I am a 40 year resident here in the city. Um, I feel that I am highly qualified as most of my formative years from age 15 and up have been here in the city. Um, dedicated in love for the city. Those are the reasons that I chose to get into public service. Anyone who knows me knows that HeyI hate politics. I am not a politician. I am a public servant. There is a difference (mic bump). Um, I come from a background of family members who have various health challenges. Um, we lost my father in April suddenly um, and now I have a mom that is 86 years old. So I'm dealing with the, the geriatric population a little more closely than some had expected to be doing so. But in doing this, um, reelection and seeking re campaigns and seeking reelection as your candidate for Ward Three, I'm bringing our renewed dedication to that asset, bringing the healthcare that we have offered, touring the city, getting resources available to the people who need them. That That can start from the seniors, but also down to the little guys who, you know, they are born into this without a voice. Um, most times. So just making sure that everyone has the right to food, shelter, clothing, eat, a decent lifestyle, a different livelihood then just being told, you have happenstance, you lead at the chance. Um, so I'm asking for four more years with your votes and let's continue these programs. Thank you.
HECTOR GUTIERREZ: (mic noise) Good afternoon everybody. Thank you for coming out today, uh, this afternoon. My name is Hector Gutierrez and I am running for the seat of Ward Three here in Forest Park City Council. Um, I'm an educator, I'm a teacher and I'm also a combat veteran. I feel like my life has always been of some sort of service. Um, I'm running for city council because I just said, why not? Why not somebody? I'm not a politician. Like I mentioned before, I am a product of this type of environment. Of, of Title One schools like we have here, Forest Park or free reduced lunch. Um, I'm the first person to graduate high school in my whole family, let alone college. So I feel like I represent a lot of the population that lives here and I think I can bring a lot of opportunity to the, to that population as an educator. A lot of the ideas that I have are education, with revolving around education and adult training. But, uh, I'm also a big part of teams all the time and I know that I'm going to depend highly on the other city council members and the mayor, um, I think that we're not a team and without us coming together, um, for the benefit of our city, we're not gonna make it happen. So yeah. If y'all have any more questions, I'm a little nervous. I'm usually used to talking to children (laugh), so um, let me know. Thank you.
YASMIN JULIO: I think I got it there. All right. So I am Yasmin Julio. I am the candidate that's running for Forest Park City Council Ward Four. Um, I 'm a resident here in the city of Forest Park, a longtime homeowner. I am a mother, a wife, and the reason I decided actually to run for council was several years ago. I used to work for the police department. I as a homeowner, I would go to the council meetings and try to voice my opinion on some of the concerns that I saw within the community. And there was a gap, you know, uh, the things that just weren't getting done. So that's when I decided to run. Many of you all know that I did run four years ago, I was unsuccessful. But sometimes that's the way things work, He works. God doesn't put you in places you're not supposed to be and He doesn't give you anything that you're not prepared for. So fortunately, (inaudible) run again because (inaudible) concerns of the residents, and a lot of residents who are ready for change (inaudible). I have a bachelor's in law enforcement administration. I have several years of experience in the City of Morrow. Thank you.
ALLAN MEARS: Good evening, everyone. Uh, I'm re-running for Ward Five, uh, I got into this four years ago and it sort of grows on you. Uh, I've been living here for 55 years with my bride, and we sort of take a likin' here, and we'll probably stay. You know what I'm saying. But anyway, I have a lot of love for this city. I think I have a lot to bring to the table. I've got a pretty good bit of education, uh, I was with I.B.E.W. for 44 years. I was a business manager, uh, and on their boards, their finance boards and everything. Big money for 44 years. Ten years as business manager. You need somebody my age to look after the children. You know what I'm saying? So I would appreciate your vote. Uh, I think I'm well-versed on what the city needs. I've seen a lot of changes. I see a lot of changes that needs to be made, but progress moves slow. And I would be proud if you would let me stay another four years.