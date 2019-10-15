TRANSCRIPT: Forest Park candidates: Why did you run for city council? Bagley, Gutierrez, Julio, Mears

FOREST PARK—This is a transcript of candidates' answers to the question "What prompted you to run for city council?" posed during the Forest Park Ministers Association candidate forum Oct. 14.
SANDRA BAGLEY: Um, good afternoon. Again, what prompted me to run for city council is an attitude of servitude. I've been in healthcare since 1983, um, and it just spilled on over into what do you want to do differently? I want to help as many people as I can get them to resources, get them to a better state of living, get them to a better quality of living, but also to just educate persons and to show you don't have to go out of the county, you don't have to go out of the city. We have a number of healthcare providers here. We have the community center down the street at 1000 Main Street, that's our grant center, where there are so many resources available and we need to think outside the box and find unique ways to help everyone in the city. Um, in doing so I'm thinking that we're going to be able to attract more people once they say, hey, Forest Park really takes care of their own businesses, employees, residents, newcomers. And I want to see one thing, um, with Forest Park that we have a welcome center, a welcome environment. You don't just pop people on the hand and say you can't do that, but help them understand these are rules and regulations. This is what you did for your trash pickup. This is what you do. Um, what keeps me in public service is just again, the same thing that got me in first place. A genuine love for people in the community I serve and I am proud to be your public servant. And I don't say that lightly. It's not a catchphrase. Anyone that knows me knows that's just who I am. Thank you.
HECTOR GUTIERREZ: For me, it's been, you know, honestly, at first it felt like something very far away. Nobody looks like me anywhere in charge in Forest Park of anything, um, or you know, the state of Georgia. So, um, I didn't know at first, but then just, you know, reminiscing and thinking of my students, thinking of my community, thinking of just everything and how I teach about these great individuals. And sometimes, you know, we forget about our logo, other majors that make a difference. And just getting to know such, you know, the rich history of Atlanta and the civil rights movements and all these things has made me just, you know, act on it. Why not? Why not start here locally? I started, you know, as a homeowner here in Forest Park and, you know, a citizen. I've invested into the city. I bought a home here, my family's here, my daughter's here, my wife's here, and I feel like I might not know the regulations. I might not be an expert on everything here in Forest Park. But I promise you that I will do my part and I will represent their people and their best interests. (inaudible)
YASMIN JULIO: Okay. So I actually touched on a little bit earlier that there was a gap that needed to be filled that I saw, and like the old saying goes, if there's change you want to see, sometimes you have to be the change. And that's what ended up happening. I saw a lot of things that just weren't getting done. It's been eight years now still and we still, I still see those same issues. So instead of waiting for someone else to come and do it, I decided to, to run, to be the one to make those changes that we want to see. Whether it's the aesthetics, whether it's a lack of businesses, whether it's, you know, just all the things that the residents are, have concerns about the issues that they see. Instead of just calling and complaining, they're tired of complaining, they're tired of seeing the same issues. I talk to them. They come to the meetings and sometimes they, we all feel like nothing is getting done or we're just not seeing the city move forward. So who else is there better to do it? If I can, you know, that's why I stepped forward. So I just want to be the one to make the change that I want to see within the community. And that's for my family. That's for my children. That's for each and every one of you that are here in the seats today.
ALLAN MEARS: Yeah. I've already touched on it. When uh, Forest Park is making a transition, is coming out of uh, coming out of being a little sleepy, laid back town to a thriving, big-business-type situation. And I, I just felt like that I needed to get involved. Uh, like I mentioned before, uh, the Fort Gillem buy scared me to death. Uh, people don't have a real clue about how it could, uh, turn and be bad for the community, the city, uh, if it didn't go through. And I felt like that, uh, with my training in my past world that, uh, I could move forward with the city and give him some kind of layman's advice, uh, with the money. Uh, the real estate people. Uh, there's a lot that goes involved, involved when you're selling a big piece of property or a little piece of property or whatever. And I just wanted to be sure that Forest Park was secure and had a future without all that worry and debt hanging over our heads.