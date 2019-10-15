JONESBORO—This is a transcript of opening remarks by at-large candidates for Jonesboro City Council during a candidate forum held Oct. 7 at council chambers. Solicitor (now District Attorney) Tasha Mosley served as moderator.
TASHA MOSLEY: Candidates, remember: two minutes, two minutes. Next is Ms. Tracy Messick. Tracy Messick has been a Jonesboro resident for 25 years. She and her husband have raised two children, Joe and Melissa, and enjoyed watching them thrive academically and socially in our great city. Ms. Messick currently volunteers as a commissioner on the Historical Preservation Commission. She has served as a community and business leader in our city for over two decades. She has been a Girl Scout troop leader, the co-president of the first PTO at Suder Elementary and a proud supporter of Jonesboro High School Mock Trial Team. The Messicks own a mobile performing arts business, Treblemakers. They serve our community and the tri-city-- tri-county area through private affordable instruction in the arts. Treblemakers was chosen as one of the top business plans by Success Magazine and Thomas Nelson Publishing in 2009. Ms. Messick has served as a volunteer at FBC Jonesboro in the music and education ministries for over 21 years. She is currently employed at First Baptist Chris-- First Baptist Church, Jonesboro as the music teacher and chapel director for the school. She has been employed at CLC for 20 years. Her passion is discovering the need of others and working to meet those needs. Ms. Messick.
TRACY MESSICK: Thank you so much. Solicitor General Mosley, guests, thank you for coming, everyone. Can you hear me? Yeah. Let's see. Is that better?
My name is Tracy Messick and I am looking forward to serving you on the city council for the city of Jonesboro. I have been a resident here for over 25 years and raised two amazing children in the city.
We do own a business, so you can rest assured as a city council member, my concerns fall on the business side and the residents' side, along with some of the other members. We've seen many changes in our cities. Some are very positive, some are questionable.
And I would like our citizens to have a voice, especially our residents. Um, as we grow and change, I love to see some of the changes. I would just like to see our residents included and made aware, um, a little more transparency of what's going on in our city so that they can have a voice that they can know when there's a meeting.
For instance, there's two upcoming meetings this month about different changes. The Blueprint Jonesboro meeting on the 16th at the Fig Tree and there's another meeting just this Wednesday at Arts Clayton, so if you, if you weren't aware of that, you want to come out and hear some more about what's going on in our city.
I think that's one thing that I really am looking forward to is being more of a voice, being more of a person that can talk to the neighbors. I am a talker, and I'm going to enjoy getting out and talking to you and finding out what your needs are so that I can know the best ways to meet your needs within the city. Thank you.
TASHA MOSLEY: Next is Dr. Donya--did I pronounce that right?--Sartor. Dr Donya Sartor has been a resident of the city of Jonesboro since 2005. She resides on Lee Street. She is a Georgia native from a military family. She completed college and graduate school at local universities. After college, she embarked upon a career in education and is now recognized across the country as an expert in the field. Serving her community has been a longtime passion and is evident in her work with Clayton County Public Schools, Old National Parks and Recreation, the Jonesboro Historic Preservation Committee and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. She enjoys traveling, photography and gardening. Dr Donya Sartor.
DONYA SARTOR: Thank you. Thank you for this in general. Um, as many of the people have already mentioned, thank you all for coming out tonight. That says a whole lot about the citizens that we're going to have the opportunity to serve.
As she said, I moved to Jonesboro in 2005. I deliberately, when I was house-hunting, looked for a home within the city of Jonesboro. I was raising a son and I wanted to raise him in a city, not where we just lived in the city, but we were part of the city. And ever since 2005, I can say the city has served us well and now I'm looking for the opportunity to serve with the city, also.
As she mentioned, I served on the Historic Preservation Committee. I really enjoyed doing that because I got a chance to meet business owners that wanted to come to our city. They wanted to have business here. They wanted to serve our citizens and help make our city more progressive.
I'm truly invested in our city, which leads me to why I decided to run for city council. My experience as a small business owner, a board member of nonprofits, a homeowner, and even as a parent has provided me with the experience that I need to firsthand serve you with integrity and honesty.
I'm proud of our city's unique history. I'm also proud of the opportunity to live in this city. Many of you all may know my home as the old P.K. Dixon Home. I had no idea what that meant, but over the years I've come to realize the rich heritage that I have the opportunity to live behind those three pecan trees. So, given the opportunity, I look forward to serving on city council. I look forward to learning these new opportunities, but most importantly, I look forward to serving friends and neighbors that I know now and that I'll come to know.