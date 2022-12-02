N2012P35004C.TIF

ATLANTA – If you plan to purchase a real Christmas tree this holiday season, AAA urges you to have a plan to get it home safely.

“Nothing will make you say, ‘bah humbug’ faster than losing the tree you just bought on the drive home,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If not properly secured, a tree can damage your vehicle or worse, fly off and become a danger to other drivers. Before you purchase your tree, please make sure to research the proper way to transport it or ask a professional to secure it for you.”

