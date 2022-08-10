Trial in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit over photos of Kobe's helicopter crash set to begin

The trial over Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit against Los Angeles County officials over photos of Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash is set to begin on August 10. Bryant is pictured here in Hollywood in June 2021.

 Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

The trial over Vanessa Bryant's invasion of privacy lawsuit against Los Angeles County officials related to gruesome photos of Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash is set to begin on Wednesday.

In the lawsuit, Vanessa Bryant claimed that photos of the January 2020 crash were shared by county fire and sheriff's department employees in settings irrelevant to the investigation, including at a bar. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in September 2020, seeks undisclosed damages, claiming civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress and violation of privacy.

CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this report.

