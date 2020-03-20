JONESBORO—Local firearms dealers say they've been slammed with customers as a result of the COVID-19 emergency—all week long—and the people just keep on coming.
On Thursday evening, people lined up outside Range, Guns and Safes in Forest Park, where a sign declares a one-box limit per customer on ammunition. With 20 or more people waiting to buy ammunition and firearms or get in some target practice, the low-profile range tucked in between industrial plants and I-75 North looked more like a hot nightclub as a steady stream of cars pulled into the parking lot.
The atmosphere was anything but a party, though.
Customers stared into the distance or asked staffers how many people could go in the store at a time. An employee at the head of the line said the capacity was 50 people and that they were only letting people in 10 at a time.
"It kind of comes and goes," he said. "Last week, we had about 200 people in here."
Another employee said, "We were so crowded in here, you couldn't move. This was during the week."
Similarly, customers have been packing the parking lots at Moss Pawn and Gun, Arrowhead Pawn, and Forest Park Army Navy Surplus all week. Cases that usually are full of pistols and revolvers were sparse as customers cleaned out inventories around the county.
Inside RGS, display cases and racks that had been cleaned out and restocked several times this week were looking about half-empty Thursday. "Self-defense rounds" — hollow points, as opposed to target ammo — in the most popular choices, 9mm and .40 caliber, were nearly sold out. Seven boxes of 9mm waited for the 20-plus customers in line outside.
"I got two Glocks left," one employee said. "We got people (whose background check paperwork is) delayed till the 15th of next month. For a gun purchase, Brady Law says five days." By Thursday, the National Instant Criminal Background Check (NICS) system had restored about an eight-minute turnaround time.
The demand is not unique to Clayton County but is part of a phenomenon taking place in cities and towns across the country since the COVID-19 emergency began.
Most were reluctant to talk to a reporter about why they felt the need to stock up.
"I want to be prepared," said a woman who said she works in public safety. "You know what? When they start closing the city down and people can't get food, they can't get stuff, they come for it. They come for it in your house."
"In your house," someone echoed.
"You need to keep 'em away," she said.
While they can't shoot the virus, people in line at RGS said they were more worried about people breaking into their homes to steal their supplies.
Others hinted at broader conspiracies: "They're starting the cull," one man said as another agreed.
Many new customers are buying weapons that they have not been trained to use.
A nurse who works the night shift was ambivalent about buying a semiautomatic pistol.
"Weren't you scared the first time you learned how to drive?" an employee asked, adding that she should take lessons. Addressing the woman's male companion, he said, "Take her on the range and let her try out some more."
Georgia does not require firearms training as a condition for buying a gun or obtaining a Weapons Carry License. Gun owners who do not hold a Georgia Weapons Carry License cannot legally carry a concealed weapon—and the county is not handing out new ones under the current judicial emergency.
Probate Court Judge Pam Ferguson said in a notice linked to Clayton County's COVID-19 emergency banner, "If you are due to renew during the Emergency period, your license will not expire. Chief Justice Melton’s Order essentially pushes 'PAUSE' on all deadlines created by law or rule. Therefore, you will still be able to renew after the Emergency ends. Presently, that date is April 14, 2020. If that date is extended, further order will issue."
Ferguson explained, "To give you a concrete example of how this will work, simply add 30 days to whatever your expiration or renewal deadline is. A license expiring March 18, 2020, will expire April 17, 2020. The renewal deadline will extend to May 17, 2020."
"Probate courts across the state of Georgia will temporarily suspend acceptance of applications for Weapons Carry Licenses and Renewal Weapons Carry Licenses pursuant to an Order of the Supreme Court of Georgia declaring a Judicial Emergency."
Back at RGS, cars were still pulling in at closing time.
"If you don't see it today, come back tomorrow," a staffer told a prospective customer. "We get shipments in every day. We don't really know rhyme or reason when they come. We just order."
Those still in line stood grim-faced.
"It's just a sad time, you know," said the public safety worker. "You just want to be on the safe side. Hope that it don't get to that, but at the end of the day, you want to be able to protect what you work hard for."
