Trump gives most federal workers the day off on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA – To ease the stresses of the holiday season the Georgia Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the suspension of construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes near major shopping areas and tourist locations from 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Restrictions are also in place for the New Year’s holiday from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. The statewide lane restrictions allow motorists work-zone free travel and reduced traffic congestion during the winter holidays.