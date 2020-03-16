TSA: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport agent tests positive for coronavirus

HARTSFIELD-JACKSON—The Transportation Safety Administration says that one of its employees at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
"The officer is receiving medical care and is quarantined at home," according to a statement by the agency. "TSA employees who have come in contact with the officer who tested positive during the past 14 days were alerted about the situation."
“TSA confirms that one Transportation Security Officer who works at Hartsfield -Jackson Atlanta International Airport has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The officer is receiving medical care and is quarantined at home. TSA employees who have come in contact with the officer who tested positive during the past 14 days were alerted about the situation.
“Security screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Clayton County Board of Health to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public.”
The airport is in Clayton County and employs people from all over metro Atlanta.
As of press time, four TSA agents in San Jose, Calif., one in Orlando, Fla. and one in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood had tested positive for the virus.
Follow TSA's COVID-19 map at https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus
